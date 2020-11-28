Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.35 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Amyris stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amyris by 754.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 49.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

