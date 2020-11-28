Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) a €7.25 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.80 ($7.99).

FRA TKA opened at €5.56 ($6.55) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.68.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

