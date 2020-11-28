Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

NYSE:J opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

