J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (SMJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (LON:SMJ) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L)’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SMJ opened at GBX 114.90 ($1.50) on Friday. J. Smart & Co. has a one year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The company has a market cap of $47.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.09.
About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L)
