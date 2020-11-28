J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (SMJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (LON:SMJ) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L)’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SMJ opened at GBX 114.90 ($1.50) on Friday. J. Smart & Co. has a one year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The company has a market cap of $47.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.09.

Get J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) alerts:

About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L)

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.