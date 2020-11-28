ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.90% of ITT worth $45,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in ITT by 47.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 34.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.72. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.17.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

