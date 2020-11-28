iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $323.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $331.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

