iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Position Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after buying an additional 44,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after buying an additional 225,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,266,000 after buying an additional 61,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

BATS ITB opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

