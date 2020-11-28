iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 40.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

