iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Increased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

