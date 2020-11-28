iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after buying an additional 66,289 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day moving average is $135.53. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

