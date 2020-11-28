iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.53.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

