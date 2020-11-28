iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 711.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 55,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $87.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.80. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

