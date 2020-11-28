IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IRCP. BidaskClub raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

IRCP stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $333.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a net margin of 185.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $3.571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 25.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -274.62%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.