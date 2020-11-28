IOTA (MIOTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.14 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $906.22 million and approximately $18.14 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00132822 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000092 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000428 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

