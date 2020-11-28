Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after buying an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.