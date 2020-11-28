Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.