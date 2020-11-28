Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $729.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $792.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $729.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $659.73.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.