International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

IFF opened at $112.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

