Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,338 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,912 shares of company stock worth $4,631,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

