Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTEQ. ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS:INTEQ opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $489.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

