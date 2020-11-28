Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Integra Resources alerts:

ITRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.