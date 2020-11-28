Insider Selling: Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £211,599.47 in Stock

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) insider Marc Ronchetti sold 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($31.11), for a total value of £211,599.47 ($276,456.06).

Halma plc (HLMA.L) stock opened at GBX 2,175 ($28.42) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,422.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,299.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.67. Halma plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,609 ($34.09).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Halma plc (HLMA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

