Insider Selling: Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Insider Sells £2,336.40 in Stock

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 629 ($8.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 564.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 523.15. Barratt Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80).

Several research firms have recently commented on BDEV. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 669 ($8.74) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

