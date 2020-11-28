Insider Buying: Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) Insider Purchases £17,690 in Stock

Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) insider Bandhana Rawal purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,538 ($46.22) per share, with a total value of £17,690 ($23,112.10).

LON:WWH opened at GBX 3,610 ($47.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,580.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,533.98. Worldwide Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 2,159.52 ($28.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,950 ($51.61).

Get Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.43%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.