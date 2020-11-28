Insider Buying: JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) Insider Buys £277.68 in Stock

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) insider Alexa Henderson purchased 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £277.68 ($362.79).

Shares of LON:JPS opened at GBX 533 ($6.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 532.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 467.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 552 ($7.21).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (JPS.L)’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (JPS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -172.41%.

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

