Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after buying an additional 542,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after buying an additional 447,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after buying an additional 988,970 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.47.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,683 shares of company stock worth $3,744,991 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

