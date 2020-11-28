Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

