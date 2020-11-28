Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

