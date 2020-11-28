Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Immunovant from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Immunovant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.18.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of -32.36. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunovant (IMVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.