Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $317.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Illumina exited the third quarter with better-than-expected results. Dismal segmental performance due to pandemic-led disruptions dragged down the overall top line. Fall in total microarray revenues is also particularly concerning. Contraction in both margins does not bode well for the stock either. Illumina’s inability to issue its full-year guidance raises apprehensions too. A tough funding environment and stiff competition are other headwinds. In the past six months, Illumina has underperformed its industry. Yet, the gradually improving business conditions buoy optimism on the stock. Sequential improvement in segmental revenues across geographies looks impressive as well. Potential in oncology, and reproductive and genetic health buoys optimism. Partnerships and a strong solvency with slight leverage are encouraging.”

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $317.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.30 and a 200 day moving average of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $461,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,891 shares of company stock worth $8,582,040. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $539,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $279,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 15,472 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

