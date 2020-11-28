IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,593 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $192.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $199.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

