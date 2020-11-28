IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,493 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $266,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IEX stock opened at $192.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

