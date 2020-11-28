IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock Position Decreased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of IAA worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,407 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 62.8% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $126,394,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 83.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 191.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,839,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. IAA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.