IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Position Cut by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of IAA worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 123,527 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $59.98 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. IAA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

