Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.49. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303,670 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 200.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 64,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.