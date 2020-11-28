HSBC Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 235 Price Target

HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 190.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

