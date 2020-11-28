HSBC Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 24 Price Target

HSBC set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 22.95.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

