HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $26.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine cut HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

HPQ stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,374. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in HP by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

