HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $23.50

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,374. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in HP by 6.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 70.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,394,000 after buying an additional 4,296,970 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in HP by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,025 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

