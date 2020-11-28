Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) PT Raised to $3.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.64.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $382.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 35.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

