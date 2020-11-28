Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRZN. National Securities started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,637,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

