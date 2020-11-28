Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HOPE. BidaskClub raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.61. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after buying an additional 716,196 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 293,030 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 666,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,090,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,103 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.