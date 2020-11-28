Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

HOOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $241.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 247.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.