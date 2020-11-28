Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMC. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,809,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,125 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,512,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after acquiring an additional 446,931 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

