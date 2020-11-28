Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a C$31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.83.

TSE:HCG opened at C$30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. Home Capital Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.11.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

