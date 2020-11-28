Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

HMLP stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $473.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.28%. Equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

