HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.79 ($71.52).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €60.50 ($71.18) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a fifty day moving average of €55.50 and a 200-day moving average of €51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

