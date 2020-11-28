Head to Head Survey: Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) & Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and Winmill & Co. Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.08 $272.34 million $2.69 10.33 Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Winmill & Co. Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 21.72% 28.99% 16.18% Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Winmill & Co. Incorporated shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Federated Hermes and Winmill & Co. Incorporated, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 4 1 0 2.20 Winmill & Co. Incorporated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winmill & Co. Incorporated has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Winmill & Co. Incorporated on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Winmill & Co. Incorporated Company Profile

Winmill & Co. Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and distribution of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in New York, New York.

