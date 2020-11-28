Head to Head Survey: Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyJet has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spirit Airlines and easyJet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.60 $335.26 million $5.09 4.59 easyJet $6.40 billion 0.70 $445.53 million ($2.27) -4.96

easyJet has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. easyJet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37% easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spirit Airlines and easyJet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00 easyJet 1 4 4 0 2.33

Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Spirit Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than easyJet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

easyJet beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

