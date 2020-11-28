Head to Head Survey: Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) and Its Rivals

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN) is one of 763 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Qualigen Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics N/A -$1.67 million -0.13 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors $1.96 billion $223.00 million -2.78

Qualigen Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics. Qualigen Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Qualigen Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors 7503 20345 38401 1553 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 33.35%. Given Qualigen Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qualigen Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -146.15% Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors -3,723.01% -270.20% -31.02%

Summary

Qualigen Therapeutics rivals beat Qualigen Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood. Qualigen, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

